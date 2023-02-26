Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.3 Jolts Gujarat's Rajkot, No Casualties Reported

An earthquake of 4.3 jolted Gujarat on Sunday afternoon with an epicentre at around 270 kilometres to North-Northwest of Rajkot in Saurashtra region of the state. There were no reports of damage to propert or loss of life.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 270km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Hiu0hB3Qm6@ndmaindia @NDRFHQ @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/I0HG5TjllI — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 26, 2023



According to the National Center of Seismology, the latest tremor was felt in Gujarat at 3.21 pm on Sunday.

Total of five tremors recorded in India on Sunday

As per data, Gujarat has witnessed three minor earthquakes in the last one month, with tremors being recorded in Amreli on February 23, Surat on February 11 and Kachchh on January 30. According to NCS, Amreli recorded three minor earthquakes in two days last week.



Apart from Gujarat, on Sunday itself, two minor tremors were recorded in Satara, Maharashtra, one in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya and one in Morigaon, Assam. Among these, the tremor felt in West Garo Hills in Meghalaya was of magnitude 4. However no casualties were reported there.



National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.