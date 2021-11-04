Last Updated:

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Gujarat's Dwarka

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 223 km North-West of Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was 10 km. As of now, no surface damage or loss of life has been reported. Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale had hit Tezpur in Assam. 

The NCS informed, "An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm."

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Gadchiroli

On October 31, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was recorded in Sironcha taluka of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said. No damage to property or loss of life was reported due to it, a district official said. "The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. It was recorded at 6.48 pm," he said. A statement from the Gadchiroli district collectorate quoting the National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at the depth of 77 km. It was recorded at Jafrabad Chak village near the Pranhita river close to the Telangana border.

