Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Andaman And Nicobar Islands; No Casualties Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the Portblair region of the Andaman and Nicobar islands at around 5:07 am today, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS). There were no reports of damage to the property or loss of life.

Taking to Twitter, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 & Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar islands region."