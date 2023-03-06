Last Updated:

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Andaman And Nicobar Islands; No Casualties Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the Portblair region of the Andaman and Nicobar islands at around 5:07 am today.

Written By
Astha Singh
Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the Portblair region of the Andaman and Nicobar islands at around 5:07 am today, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS). There were no reports of damage to the property or loss of life.

Taking to Twitter, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 & Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar islands region."  

READ | Earthquake measuring 3.7 jolts Meghalaya, second in N-E in less than 5 hours
READ | Erdogan announces Turkey elections to take place on May 14 despite deadly earthquake
READ | Indian Americans raise over USD 300K for Turkiye and Syria earthquake relief
READ | Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 45,968; more than 4,200 victims were Syrian refugees
First Published:
COMMENT