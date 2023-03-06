Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Andaman And Nicobar Islands; No Casualties Reported

Quick links:
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the Portblair region of the Andaman and Nicobar islands at around 5:07 am today, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS). There were no reports of damage to the property or loss of life.
Taking to Twitter, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 & Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar islands region."
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 & Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands region, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/8ZXomEZsdk@Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/vy0KxJKDsE— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 6, 2023