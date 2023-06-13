Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts J&K, Low-intensity Tremors Felt In Entire North India

Quick links:
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Jammu and Kashmir (Credit: PTI/Representative)
Why you’re reading this: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Kishtwar districts and several parts of northern India on June 13, Tuesday. Low-intensity tremors were felt in Punjab and National Capital regions.
3 things you need to know
#BREAKING | Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh and in National Capital regions.#JammuAndKashmir #Delhi #Chandigarh #Earthquake #EarthquakeTremors https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/30CILix4hH— Republic (@republic) June 13, 2023
This is a breaking story. This copy will be updated