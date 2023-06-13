Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts J&K, Low-intensity Tremors Felt In Entire North India

Why you’re reading this: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Kishtwar districts and several parts of northern India on June 13, Tuesday. Low-intensity tremors were felt in Punjab and National Capital regions.

3 things you need to know

As per National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir at a depth of 6 km.

The quake created panic among the residents of the district prompting them to flee their homes. However, there was no report of any damage.

The earthquake struck 30 km southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir at 1:33 pm.

This is a breaking story. This copy will be updated