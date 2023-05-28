Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Shakes J&K, Punjab, Haryana; Epicenter In Pakistan

Strong tremors of earthquake were felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday. Areas including Chenab Valley, Doda, Kishtwar district also reported termors.

Earthquake shook several parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning. As per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.9 and it occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, at around 10.19 am.

Also, tremors from the quake were felt in Pakistan's Rawalpindi and Swat. Initial reports claimed that the epicentre of the earthquake was around 220 km deep near the Hindu Kush Mountain range near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. As per reports, mild tremors were also felt in some parts of India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and New Delhi.

6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts several countries

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck several countries, including Turkmenistan, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited.