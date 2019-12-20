The Debate
The Debate
Earthquake Strikes Hindukush In Afghanistan; Tremors Felt In North India

General News

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck Afghanistan on Friday, resulting in tremors being felt by people across the northern areas of India including Delhi.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital on Friday evening. In fact, people in the rest of North India including the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir also experienced tremors. As per the reports, the impact was felt even in the Punjab province of Pakistan. Early reports suggest that the epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindukush region in Afghanistan. It is 150 km east of Kunduz in Afghanistan. The earthquake was of 6.8 magnitude, according to some estimates. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that its magnitude was 6.3. 

 

Published:
