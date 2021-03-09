'Ease Of Doing Business': PM Modi Inaugurates Maitri Setu Bridge Between Tripura & B'desh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh, a bridge built over the Feni river. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event, via video conferencing. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also virtually attended the inauguration.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina attended the launch of the ‘Maitri Setu’ bridge via video conference and assured continued support to India.

The Prime Minister said that Tripura is emerging as a role model for double-engine states.

"The governments who waste their time quarrelling with Delhi are also realising. Once a power-deficit state, Tripura is now a power surplus state. Over the past 3 years, Tripura's connectivity infrastructure has steadily improved. Be it connecting Airport, Railways or sea link with the Internet, they are working at a fast pace," he said.

PM Modi said that commission and corruption-free Tripura is clearly experiencing a change.

"If today we compare the 30-year-old government and present 3-year double engine government, Tripura is clearly experiencing a change. Where it was difficult to work without commission and corruption, today the government benefit is reaching the bank account of the people directly", said PM

PM further said that the states with the double-engine government are working towards empowering the poor, farmers and women.

"Country is also witnessing that the states which do not have the double-engine government, either they do not have schemes that empower the poor, farmers and daughters or they are working at a slow pace. The work done by the double engine government are helping to empower Tripura's sisters and daughters," he added.

Ease of Doing Business

"Tripura, which was pushed back by the strike culture for many years, is now working for Ease of Doing Business. Where industries had come to the brink of closure, there is now space for new industries & investments," PM stated.

"For the first time, the purchase of farm produce on MSP has been ensured in Tripura. People working under MGNREGA are now getting Rs 205 per day instead of Rs 135 per day," PM said.

"The opening of the Feni Bridge, Agartala will become the closest city in India to the International Sea Port. The projects related to the widening of NH-08 and NH-208, which are today inaugurated and laid the foundation, will further strengthen connectivity to the port of the North East", said PM Modi.

Maitri Setu Bridge

The name ‘Maitri’ symbolizes growing bilateral relations and friendly ties. According to the government's press release, the 1.9 km bridge has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura State and Bangladesh. The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs. 133 crore. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the ‘Gateway of North East’ with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh.