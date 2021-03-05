Ease Of Living Index 2020: Bengaluru & Shimla 'most Livable' Cities As Per Govt's Survey

Among Indian cities with a population of over a million, Bengaluru was pronounced the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government's Ease of Living Index survey on Thursday. Cities with a population of less than a million, Shimla has topped in the category of cities having less than a million population. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter and announced the results for Ease of Living Index 2020

“...The winner cities have emerged as models of development who will inspire others to perform better.”



Ease of Living Index

Performance of the cities has been measured on four broad parameters — governance and social, physical and economic infrastructure. A total of 32.2 lakh people residing across 111 cities participated in a 'Citizen Perception Survey' holding a weightage of 30 per cent. The government said the 'Ease of Living Index' is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development.

Top 10 cities in less than million category

Shimla

Bhubaneswar

Silvassa

Kakinada

Salem

Vellore

Gandhinagar

Gurugram

Davanagere

Tiruchirappalli

Muzaffarpur was at the bottom of the list of 62 cities that were ranked on the livability index in the 'less than million population' category.

Top 10 cities in the million-plus category

Bengaluru

Pune

Ahmedabad

Chennai

Surat

Navi Mumbai

Coimbatore

Vadodara

Indore

Greater Mumbai

Of the 49 cities ranked on the livability index in the 'million-plus population' category, Delhi figures at the 13th spot and Srinagar at the bottom. Ghaziabad and Meerut figured at the 30th and the 36th spot respectively, while Allahabad is at the 32nd position and is followed by Patna (33rd). Faridabad is ranked 40th in this category.

Municipal Performance Index

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that the 'Municipal Performance Index' is an effort to assess and analyse the performance of Indian municipalities based on their defined set of functions.

Top 10 cities in the million-plus category

Indore

Surat

Bhopal

Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune

Ahmedabad

Raipur

Greater Mumbai

Visakhapatnam and Vadodara

Top 10 cities in less than million category

New Delhi

Tirupati

Gandhinagar

Karnal

Salem

Tiruppur

Bilaspur

Jhansi

Tirunelveli

Puri stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has unleashed the most comprehensive effort to transform the urban landscape.

"The 'Municipal Performance Index' will strengthen democracy and participatory governance by allowing citizens, civil society and other key stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the functioning of their local government bodies, and hold the officials accountable," the minister said, reported PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)