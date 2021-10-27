East Delhi civic body writes to PWD for repair of 70 'damaged' roads

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has written to the city's PWD urging the department to repair 70 "damaged roads" in areas falling under the civic body's jurisdiction, officials said on Tuesday.

This is part of the EDMC's efforts to combat pollution, they said.

"The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has written a letter to the Public Works Department to repair 70 damaged roads located in areas under the jurisdiction of the EDMC to combat air pollution. A detailed list of the damaged roads has been enclosed with the letter," the EDMC said in a statement.

EDMC Engineer-in-Chief Dilip Ramnani said the corporation is making serious efforts to combat air pollution.

Various factors such as disposal of demolition waste, open dumping of garbage, unpaved roads, potholes and road dust, need to be taken seriously, he said.

Ramnani said the east corporation is working at its own level, but inter-departmental cooperation is also needed so that air pollution can be controlled in a better way.

He said the roads coming under the jurisdiction of the PWD were inspected by the senior officials of the corporation, and damaged parts have been identified.

The engineer-in-chief said in the letter, the PWD has been requested to fix the damaged roads at the earliest, as the corporation is facing difficulties in cleaning these roads.

A 'Pollution Mitigation Action Plan 2021-2022' was launched by the corporation last week in presence of its Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, Municipal Commissioner Vikas Anand, and other senior officials.

A proposed project on bio-mining of 50 lakh tonne of legacy waste in Ghazipur landfill dump and setting up of dust control and management cell are part of this plan. PTI KND CK

