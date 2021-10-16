East Delhi Sets Up 64-member Ward Wise Team To Combat Pollution: Mayor Aggarwal

In a bid to combat air pollution in the national capital, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has set up ward-wise teams of officials. These teams will ensure strict compliance of norms and PTI reports claim that a team of 64 people have been constituted to serve the purpose. The major focus for the same will revolve around the hotspot areas of the Anand Vihar, East Delhi.

In an interaction with news agency PTI, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal attested on Saturday that a 64 team has been constituted to ensure compliance of norms for combating pollution, with a special focus on hotspot area in Anand Vihar. During his interaction, he spoke of the fact how Anand Vihar happens to be a major transport hub in New Delhi constituting an ISBT, train station and even a metro station.

East Delhi Mayor speaks on battling air pollution in Delhi

Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal while iterating more on the Anand Vihar area where the pollution level is usually more severe ensured that a special emphasis would be laid on such areas. He said, "A total of 64 teams have been constituted, including members from works department, department of environment management services (DEMS), and horticulture department, among others." He added, "These teams, set up about a week ago, do regular inspections and take actions accordingly. The works department anyway is imposing challans on violators, and these special teams will try to ensure compliance of norms for combating pollution."

Delhi CM on air pollution scenario in Delhi

On Friday, October 15, the air quality in the national capital experienced a steep decline and scientists reasoned that the present deterioration was mainly on account of pollutants due to 'farm fires 'in the adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana. Nevertheless, with a forecast of rain over the weekend, air quality is likely to remain in check till October 20.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Friday that Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) had surged to 198, which was just three digits away from the 'poor' mark. The Delhi CM has been warning about the same since September 18 and has warned that situations are subjected to deteriorate post-mid-October. Previously, Delhi had witnessed worse air quality back on July 2 with an AQI reading of 201-300; which is considered 'poor' while 301-400 is ‘very poor’ and 401-500 is 'severe'.

