East Erode Bypoll: DMK-Cong Workers Celebrate As EVKS Elangovan Takes Massive Lead

Quick links:
Image: DMK-Congress workers celebrate (ANI)
The DMK and Congress party workers on Thursday celebrated as the Congress candidate E.V.K.S Elangovan is leading in the Erode East by-poll assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu as per the early trends of the Election Commission and the counting is underway.
Tamil Nadu | DMK and Congress workers celebrate as DMK-backed Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan leads in #ErodeEastByPolls with a margin of more than 10,000 votes, as per official EC trends. pic.twitter.com/Widrdvabmf— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
The Congress is in a lead with over 18,000 votes at the time of filing of this news and the trailing candidate is AIADMK candidate K.S Thennarasu.
Tamil Nadu | E.V.K.S.Elangovan of Congress leading in Erode East by-election pic.twitter.com/IQ08d1Tv4L— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
Elangovan contested the by-poll with the support of DMK, Congress' ally in Tamil Nadu.
Congress National president Mallikarjun Kharge exuded confidence and said that the party would surely win the seat with a huge margin and that people are supporting the DMK-Congress alliance.
Speaking to the media Congress National chief said, "Everybody expected this and our party people were very confident to win. We are going to win that seat with a huge margin. People are pro-DMK-Congress alliance."
Everybody expected this and our party people were very confident to win. We are going to win that seat with a huge margin. People are pro DMK-Congress alliance: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on party's lead in #ErodeEastByPoll in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/aQUsgAOcxa— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023