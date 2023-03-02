Last Updated:

East Erode Bypoll: DMK-Cong Workers Celebrate As EVKS Elangovan Takes Massive Lead

The DMK and Congress party workers on Thursday celebrated as the Congress candidate E.V.K.S Elangovan is leading in the Erode East by-poll assembly constituency

Written By
Abheet Sajwan
DMK workers

Image: DMK-Congress workers celebrate (ANI)


The DMK and Congress party workers on Thursday celebrated as the Congress candidate E.V.K.S Elangovan is leading in the Erode East by-poll assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu as per the early trends of the Election Commission and the counting is underway.

The Congress is in a lead with over 18,000 votes at the time of filing of this news and the trailing candidate is AIADMK candidate K.S Thennarasu. 

Elangovan contested the by-poll with the support of DMK, Congress' ally in Tamil Nadu.

Mallikarajun Kharge exudes confidence

Congress National president Mallikarjun Kharge exuded confidence and said that the party would surely win the seat with a huge margin and that people are supporting the DMK-Congress alliance.

Speaking to the media Congress National chief said, "Everybody expected this and our party people were very confident to win. We are going to win that seat with a huge margin. People are pro-DMK-Congress alliance."

READ | in Tamil Nadu's Erode, Bypoll gives brief boost to local economy

 

READ | Erode bypoll: DMK MLA caught on camera asking voters if they received money for polls
READ | Polling begins in Erode East constituency in TN; 77 candidates in fray
READ | As Erode East sees Cong in lead, Mallikarjun Kharge 'confident of winning by huge margin'
First Published:
COMMENT