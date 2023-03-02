East Erode Bypoll: DMK-Cong Workers Celebrate As EVKS Elangovan Takes Massive Lead

The DMK and Congress party workers on Thursday celebrated as the Congress candidate E.V.K.S Elangovan is leading in the Erode East by-poll assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu as per the early trends of the Election Commission and the counting is underway.

Tamil Nadu | DMK and Congress workers celebrate as DMK-backed Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan leads in #ErodeEastByPolls with a margin of more than 10,000 votes, as per official EC trends. pic.twitter.com/Widrdvabmf — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

The Congress is in a lead with over 18,000 votes at the time of filing of this news and the trailing candidate is AIADMK candidate K.S Thennarasu.

Tamil Nadu | E.V.K.S.Elangovan of Congress leading in Erode East by-election pic.twitter.com/IQ08d1Tv4L — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

Elangovan contested the by-poll with the support of DMK, Congress' ally in Tamil Nadu.

Mallikarajun Kharge exudes confidence

Congress National president Mallikarjun Kharge exuded confidence and said that the party would surely win the seat with a huge margin and that people are supporting the DMK-Congress alliance.

Speaking to the media Congress National chief said, "Everybody expected this and our party people were very confident to win. We are going to win that seat with a huge margin. People are pro-DMK-Congress alliance."