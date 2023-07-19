East India Vs Naya Bharat: Basavaraj Bommai Bowls A Googly At I.N.D.I.A Alliance

Basavaraj Bommai, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, on Wednesday took a dig at the Opposition’s July 18 show of unity in Bengaluru and equated the anti-BJP front with the East India Company, the British trading company that propelled the colonisation of India. Playing on the name of the Opposition alliance -- I.N.D.I.A -- Bommai said the 2024 Lok Sabha contest is going to be between East India and Naya Bharat.

"They (the Opposition alliance) are like the East India Company. They way they are moving forward with their agenda is similar to the workings of the East India Company," the former Karnataka chief minister said, adding, "We are fighting a battle against them. It's India vs Naya Bharat now. Naya Bharat is growing strong under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."

Bommai’s comments came after the opposition parties concluded a two-day meeting in Bengaluru with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declaring that the front will unitedly fight for the "idea of India."

The Opposition parties have decided to call themselves I.N.D.I.A -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The new name replaces the 2004-born United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the new name of the alliance: "Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat.The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat . BJP for BHARAT."

PM Modi's blistering attack on alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, launched a blistering attack on the Opposition alliance meeting in Bengaluru while speaking in Delhi after an NDA meet. The prime minister said what differentiates the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the Opposition alliance is that the NDA is not an alliance made on compulsion (majboori) but based on strength (mazbooti).

"When an alliance is formed due to compulsions of power, with the intention of corruption, based on dynastic politics, keeping casteism and regionalism in mind, that sort of an alliance is very harmful for the country," PM Modi said.

In a counter to Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A, PM Modi gave a new meaning to the National Democratic Alliance ahead of 2024 polls and said, “NDA stands for 'New India', 'Developed Nation', and 'Aspirations of People'. Today, the poor, middle class, youth, women, tribals all trust NDA,” he said.

Not all on board with I.N.D.I.A

The Opposition coalition, after hours of deliberation, came up with I.N.D.I.A -- an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Immediately after the announcement was made, parties raced to claim credit for the new name. While some said Mamata Banerjee had come up with the name, others claimed that it was Rahul Gandhi's idea. A day later, however, fissures seem to be forming within the Opposition alliance over the name.

Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Chief Minister and the man who organised the first formal Opposition alliance meeting in Karnataka, is reportedly not completely convinced with the name of the alliance. The Janata Dal, however, has issued a clarification denying such reports.

On the other hand, Jitan Ram Manjhi, a key member of the NDA, has said, "A party or coalition's name should not be similar to that of the country's name...They've named it hoping to attract voter sentiments...PM Modi's graph is commendable...People outside the country believe PM Modi will form the government."