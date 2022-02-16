Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas in Sikkim

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R P Kalita visited forward areas in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior commanders on ground about the prevailing situation along the border, a Defence official said here on Wednesday.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, interacted with soldiers and complimented them for their professionalism, dedication and commitment for maintaining round-the-clock vigil in inhospitable terrain and adverse climatic conditions.

"The Eastern Army Commander visited forward areas in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior commanders on ground about the prevailing situation along the border," the official said.

Lieutenant General Kalita, who is on a three-day visit from Monday to the Sukna-based Trishakti Corps. was briefed by its General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness of the formations, the official said.

Kalita met Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad and Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder and discussed issues related to the current security situation along the borders and various facets of ongoing civil-military cooperation. PTI AMR RG RG

