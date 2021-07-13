Eastern Army Commander Visits Gajraj Corps To Review Security Situation & Monitor Training

The Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Pande paid a visit to the Gajraj Corps Headquarters on Monday to review the security situation and to monitor various training activities being carried out to enhance operational capabilities. Eastern Command of the Indian Army tweeted, "Lt Gen Manoj Pande visited HQ Gajraj Corps on 12 July, 21 and was briefed on operational situation and various training activities being carried out to enhance capabilities." The Gajraj Corps made the iconic charge towards Dhaka and also successfully participated in the Meghna Heli Bridge Operations during the Pakistan-Bangladesh liberation war.

Eastern Army chief invited Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan and asked him about the security situation and Army's presence in the Upper Assam districts viz, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Charaideo. The Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Pande also had a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Glad to have welcomed Lt Gen Manoj Pande, GOC-in-Chief of @easterncomd with Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, GOC @GajrajCorps_IA at my office this afternoon. I expressed our sincere gratitude to them for having played a sterling role in the Eastern sector."

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande was appointed the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command on June 1. Earlier, he was the Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command, the only Tri-services Operational Command in India. In his 37 years of service, he was actively involved in Operation Vijay and Operation Parakram. General Pande is a graduate of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and he was the General Officer commissioned to the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) in December 1982. He is also a graduate of Staff College, Camberley (UK) and was a part of the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College (NDC) at Delhi. Gen Pande has accomplished important international tasks as well and he was posted as the Chief Engineer at the United Nations Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea. He was the Director-General at Army Headquarters that handled the subjects of discipline, ceremonial and welfare, prior to assuming the present appointment.