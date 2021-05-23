Last Updated:

Eastern Railway Suspends 25 Trains Between 24th May & 29th May In View Of Cyclone Yaas

The Eastern Railway has cancelled 25 trains btw May 24 & May 29 due to Cyclone Yaas. Read the story to know details of the trains, which have been cancelled.

Gargi Rohatgi
Gargi Rohatgi
PTI, Republicworld.com

PTI, Republicworld.com


Shortly after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director, General SN Pradhan informed that they have started positioning rescue teams in West Bengal and Odisha, the Eastern Railway have now cancelled 25 trains between May 24 and May 29 due to Cyclone Yaas. Here is the list of the trains, which have been cancelled by Eastern Railway.

PM Modi Holds Meeting 

On Sunday, in order to review the preparedness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Cyclone Yaas with top Ministers and senior government officials.

Cyclone Yaas 

On Saturday, the IMD confirmed that the cyclonic storm was moving swiftly in the northwest direction and will transform into a complete cyclonic storm by May 26. The body has issued a warning for West Bengal and Odisha that might witness heavy rainfall along with strong winds on the morning of May 26. Apart from these two states, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar are also expected to face the effects of Cyclone Yaas.

"Low-pressure area has formed over east-central BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening," as per IMD's update.

(Image: PTI, Republicworld.com)

