Eat Lemon Instead: UP Lawmaker Gives Quirky Solution To Skyrocketing Tomato Prices

At a time when tomato prices are going through the roof, Uttar Pradesh MLA Pratibha Shukla has come up with a quirky solution to bring prices down. According to the Uttar Pradesh MLA, tomato prices will come down if people stop eating them. "If you stop eating tomatoes, the prices will inevitably come down. People should start growing tomatoes at home. You can also eat lemon instead of tomatoes. If nobody eats tomatoes, the prices will come down," said Shukla on Saturday. Tomato prices have touched nearly Rs 120 per kilo recently.

The UP MLA's comment on tomatoes has turned into political fodder. Reacting to the MLA's comment, Congress said this indicates the Uttar Pradesh government is accepting that it cannot do anything to bring down the prices of tomatoes. "When something becomes expensive, they advise people to stop eating it. This advice is coming from a minister of Uttar Pradesh. It seems like they have given up on finding real solutions."

Earlier this month, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the Minister of State of Consumer affairs informed the Rajya Sabha that tomato prices might decrease soon with the arrival of new crops from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. “Prices of tomato are expected to come down with the increase in the arrival of new crop from Nashik, Naryangaon and Aurangabad belt in Maharashtra and also from Madhya Pradesh," said the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.