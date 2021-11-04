Eatery Owner In Trichy Sells Dosa At Rs 1 Marking Release Of Rajinikanth Movie 'Annaatthe'

Karnan, the Deputy Secretary of the Rajinikanth fan club in Tamil Nadu's Trichy district, has been serving dosa for Rs 1 at his diner as a sign of prayer for actor Rajinikanth's film Annaatthe, which was released on Diwali, November 4. The dosa, dubbed 'Annaatthe dosa,' is being marketed in the hopes of promoting the film. "I wish and pray that people turn up in large numbers and movie becomes a huge hit," he told ANI. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the premiere of the action-drama to be postponed.

Trichy, Tamil Nadu: Eatery owner Karnan is selling dosa for Rs 1 as a token of prayer for actor Rajinikanth's movie 'Annaatthe' which is scheduled to be released today, on #Diwali. "I wish and pray that people turn up in large numbers and movie becomes a huge hit," he said (3.11) pic.twitter.com/s78ovzPi6R — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2021

People celebrate Rajinikanth's Annaatthe release

Rajnikanth is back with his latest film, Annaatthe, as a Diwali treat to his fans. Meanwhile, his ardent followers, who never miss a chance to honour the actor and his films, have begun their celebrations on the day of the film's Friday premiere. Hundreds of fans were seen dancing outside movie theatres in Mumbai and Chennai as they celebrated the superstar's release. According to the recent pictures from Chennai's Rohini Theatre and Mumbai's Sion's PVR Theatre, there was a large crowd in front of the theatre, comprising not only adults but even kids as young as 3-4 years old who were dressed up to attend the film.

Visuals from Chennai and Mumbai theatres

#WATCH Rajinikanth fans celebrate the release of 'Annaatthe' outside Chennai's Rohini theatre pic.twitter.com/DEdtd8An6l — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

Several fans clad in white shirts and lungis can also be seen waiting to see the movie at Chennai and Mumbai theatres, especially following the pandemic situation. They began forming lines at the ticket counters at 4-5 a.m. to witness the superstar's first day, first show. People were also spotted snapping photographs with Rajnikanth cutouts and thereafter performing to the beat of drums and banjo.

Rajinikanth's movie Annaatthe

A Satyanarayan puja was also done at Sion's PVR theatre, and large cutouts of Rajinikanth were also placed at the hall. Fans were dancing to the beat of drums and holding massive garlands for putting on Rajinikanth cutouts at Chennai's Rohini theatre, as seen in the visuals. Annaatthe is a family entertainment film directed by Siva that will be released worldwide on November 4, 2021. Nayanthara, Meena Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, and Jagapathi Babu are among the film's key protagonists, in addition to Rajnikanth. For his contributions to cinema, Rajinikanth recently received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

