EC Appoints Maithili Thakur As Bihar’s State Icon

Folk singer Maithili Thakur was on Monday appointed the state icon for Bihar by the Election Commission.

Thakur, trained in Indian classical and folk music, was recently selected for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar of the Sangeet Natak Akademi for her contribution to the folk music of Bihar for 2021.

“The ECI has approved the proposal of appointment of Maithili Thakur, folk singer as State Icon of Bihar”, the letter sent to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar by the poll panel said.

The singer will create awareness among the voters for their participation in the electoral process, a senior official of the state election commission said.

The singer’s father, Ramesh Thakur, told PTI, “We are grateful to the EC and the Bihar government. At the same time, this recognition will give her (Maithili) more impetus to spread Bihar's folk music across continents and generate awareness about the importance of participating in the electoral process”.

Maithili, born in Bihar’s Madhubani district, along with her two brothers, were trained by their grandfather and father in folk, Hindustani classical music, harmonium and tabla.

She has rendered traditional folk songs of Bihar in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Hindi.

