EC Takes Note Of Party Celebrations Amid COVID, Directs State Chief Secys To Take Action

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Sunday came down heavily on celebrations and gatherings by political parties amid counting of votes in poll-bound assembly constituencies directing the Chief Secretaries of all respective states/UTs to file an FIR against the violators. Moreover, the EC also directed the Chief Secretaries of the states to suspend SHOs of areas where the gatherings had taken place and report any such violations to the EC.

"ECI takes serious note of reports coming in of congregation(s) of people to celebrate anticipated victory. EC has directed Chief Secretaries of all 5 states to file FIR in each such case, suspend concerned SHO and report the action taken immediately of each such incidence," said the ECI in an official statement.

This comes after supporters of the DMK were found celebrating outside party headquarters in Chennai after official trends showed them leading on 118 seats in Tamil Nadu elections. Similar celebrations were also witnessed in West Bengal after TMC supporters were spotted dancing on the roads of Kalighat in Kolkata over the initial leads.

#WATCH TMC supporters celebrate at Kalighat, Kolkata as party leads on 202 seats as per official trends#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/iiOyPhf8be — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

EC bans all victory processions during & after May 2

EC had banned all victory processions on and after May 2 on Tuesday following the Madras High Court (HC) asking the poll body to prepare a blueprint of how COVID-19 protocols would be followed on the day of vote counting for 5 assembly elections. As per the notice issued by the EC, not more than 2 people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.