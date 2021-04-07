EC Gets 1802 Complaints In Phase 3 Bengal Polls; Assures Action Over Candidates' 'assault'

West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab said action will be taken against those who were involved in 'assault' on candidates in some constituencies during the third phase of assembly elections on Tuesday. Aftab said his office has received a total of 1,802 complaints during the polling day and 11 people were arrested for allegedly attacking candidates.

"Polling was more or less peaceful barring some sporadic violence. There have been some incidents of assault on candidates and we have sought reports. Action will be taken against those who are found guilty," he stated. READ | People suffered due to Bhaipo service tax: PM Modi continues onslaught on Mamata Banerjee

In the third of the eight-phase elections, 31 constituencies went to polls in three districts of Howrah (Part 1), Hooghly (Part 1), and South 24 Parganas (Part 2).

Officials suspended over EVM controversy

The Election Commission has also suspended four officials in connection with the recovery of three Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and four Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) from the house of a TMC leader in Uluberia Uttar (SC) assembly constituency. The CEO said three home guards who were on duty there have been demobilized. Though the seals of the EVMs and VVPATs were "intact", the machines will not be used any further, he added.

Referring to the assault on TMCcandidates Sujata Mondal, Nimal Maji, and Najmul Karim as well as BJP candidates Papiya Adhikary and Swapan Dasgupta, Aftab said, "Necessary and prompt action has been taken and investigation is underway." Video footage is being probed and those found guilty will be treated as per the law, said ADG (Law and Order) Jag Mohan.

When asked regarding the sexual assault of a Class 10 student allegedly by central force personnel in Tarekswar late on Monday, the CEO said an FIR has been lodged and a probe initiated in the matter. "The personnel has been immediately removed from the posting," he added.

(With inputs from agency)