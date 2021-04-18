EC Imposes 24-hour Ban On TMC's Sujata Mondal, BJP's Basu Ahead Of 6th Phase Of Polling

Ahead of the sixth phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission has imposed a 24-hour ban on TMC's Sujata Mondal and BJP's Sayantan Basu, restricting the duo from campaigning between 7 PM on April 18 to 7 PM on April 19. The poll-body has observed that Mondal violated the Model Code of Conduct with her statement denigrating the Scheduled Caste community in West Bengal and could have caused tensions between different communities in the state.

In her defence, Mondal had asserted that she had made the contentious statements in good faith and denied violating the MCC. EC's action was based on a complaint by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who alleged that the TMC leader had made disparaging remarks against the Scheduled Caste community in an interview to a news channel.

Meanwhile, Sayantan Basu had expressed regret for his remarks and submitted that he had never intended to make any statement contravening the MCC.

"Whereas, the Commission has carefully considered his reply and is of the considered view that he has violated clauses (1) & (4) of Part 1 'General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates' and made highly provocative remarks which could have a very serious consequence on the general maintenance of Law and Order thereby adversely affecting the election process," the EC said in its order imposing a 24-hour ban on Sayantan Bose. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth & fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent & 79.18% respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.

EC cracks the whip

Earlier, the poll body had barred West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh from campaigning for the Assembly election for a period of 24 hours. The ban was put to effect from 7 pm of April 15 to 7 pm of April 16. The EC's action was in reference to the notice issued to Ghosh pertaining to his controversial statement on the death of 4 persons in the violence that broke out at polling booth no.126 of Sitalkuchi constituency on April 10.

The Battle in Bengal

With the ruling TMC eyeing a return to power, the BJP aims to topple the Mamata Banerjee government on May 2. The state has been witnessing high-pitched campaigning as two major competitors fight for power in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah have been holding mega rallies across the state with the latter predicting a 200+ win for the saffron party in the state. On the other hand, TMC has exuded confidence in return to power by defeating the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

Amidst the ongoing campaigning, which has witnessed jam-packed roadshows and rallies, concerns have been raised over COVID-19 protocols as the country faces the second wave of the virus. The sharp surge in COVID-19 cases across the country also forced the EC to call for an all-party meeting to discuss proper measures amid the campaigning. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced the suspension of all upcoming public rallies in West Bengal on Sunday. As India reported over 2.6 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Congress leader urged political leaders to 'think deeply' about holding election rallies with huge crowds under such circumstances.