EC Likely To Announce Dates For TN, WB, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry Elections At 4:30 Pm

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday will hold a press conference at 4:30 PM at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi where it is likely to announce the schedule for the assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. The terms of legislative assemblies of four states, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal, are coming to an end in May and June.

In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence, having slipped into minority.

Assam Assembly elections

With only weeks left for Assam to go to the polls, political parties are now gearing up for a high voltage election campaign. The ruling BJP is confident of securing a second term even as the opposition and particularly the newly formed regional political parties are determined not to give them a cakewalk. BJP has set a ‘Mission 100 plus’ target. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state on Thursday where he also held several rounds of meetings with the state BJP leaders and office-bearers, and also addressed a rally in Guwahati. The Prime Minister had been there just a few days earlier. The Congress has allied with the AIUDF in the state.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

The two big Dravidian political parties have started their campaigns. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is allied with the AIADMK and is said to be in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri, though nothing new has emerged on this front for several weeks. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance though the party faces its own split on account of the release of Sasikala from jail. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is also in the fray with his MNM. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons, with the BJP purportedly the most deflated from this u-turn.

West Bengal Assembly elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to polls in April-May 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Kerala Assembly elections

While they are allies for the Bengal elections, the Congress and the Left-run LDF in Kerala have been constantly sniping at each other, with the latest example of this being CM Pinarayi Vijayan attacking Rahul Gandhi and the Left also raising Robert Vadra in response to the former Congress president and Wayanad MP attempting to corner the CM on the Gold Smuggling case. Meanwhile, even as BJP has lined up its top national leaders to be part of Vijaya Yatra which started from February 21 and will continue till March 7, it is not seen as a major player in the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the party's rally at Kasargode in North Kerala on February 21 - kicking off 14 rallies and over 80 meetings, concluding at Thiruvananthapuram. The Yatra will see top BJP leaders like Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, V K Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shahnawaz Hussein, Khushbu Sundar, Smriti Irani, Tejasvi Surya, Meenakshi Lekhi, K Annamalai, with Home Minister Amit Shah concluding the poll rally at Thiruvananthapuram. While BJP has no footprint in Kerala, there is an intense poll battle between the Left (LDF) and Congress (UDF).

Puducherry Assembly Elections

The Puducherry battle is somewhat more advanced than that in other states as the country witnessed the unusual sight of the government that has controlled the UT for the last 5 years collapsing mere weeks before its term was to end as CM Narayanasamy stepped down having failed to win his trust vote. There had been a string of Congress MLAs' exits in the days and weeks before that and the CM found his majority slipping away. The Congress government's main gripe and poll plank was to purportedly be the meddling of the BJP via the then L-G Kiran Bedi. However, Bedi was removed from the position last week and Tamilisai Soundararajan has now taken up the post in addition to her existing duties as Governor of the state of Telangana.

