EC Makes Big Move In Freebie Row: Parties Told To Inform Voters Of Promises' Viability

In a major development in the freebie debate, the Election Commission of India (ECI) communicated to political parties to provide authentic information to voters to assess the financial viability of their election promises.

ECI stated, “It cannot overlook inadequate disclosures on poll promises and consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability as empty poll promises so made have far-reaching ramifications.”

Big EC move to avoid unreal promises

The move of ECI of writing to political parties is intended at apprising the voters, of whether the poll promises in the manifesto holds true for the long term and whether the state has enough financial room to continue with the promises so made before the elections. This comes amid an ongoing political debate over freebie politics as well as a Supreme Court matter regarding the same.

Revadi culture debate

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently cautioned people against the "revadi culture" or distribution of freebies to get votes, taking a dig at the poll promises made by opposition parties, offering free facilities to the people.

Defending his move of providing free electricity and healthcare in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have made it a policy to offer free medical treatment to all, whether it costs Rs 10 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, or Rs 10....I do not ask whether you are rich or poor. We provide free healthcare service to two crore people, and they say Kejriwal is distributing free revadi," he said.

The Supreme court has constituted a three judge-bench on the issue of offering freebies to the voters.