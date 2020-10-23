EC Moves Supreme Court Against Restriction On Public Rallies Before Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

The Election Commission (EC) has approached the Supreme Court against Madhya Pradesh High Court's order restricting public election in nine districts of the state in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the upcoming by-polls in MP's 28 seats, the Gwalior Bench of the MP High Court directed the magistrates of the districts under its jurisdiction to forbid any candidate or political party from holding public meetings unless they can prove that virtual election campaign is not possible.

The election body said the High Court order interferes with the poll process and that holding elections is its domain. The order would derail the poll process and will impact the level playing field for candidates, the Election Commission said.

MP BJP to move SC against campaign curbs

On Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh government also decided to move to the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision restricting political rallies in the region. In a video message, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan apologised to the people of Ashok Nagar's Shadora and Bhander, where two political rallies had to be cancelled following the court order.

"We respect the High Court and its decision. But regarding this decision, we will go to the Supreme Court, because it is like having two laws in a single land," Chouhan told ANI. "Political rallies are being held in Bihar every day, why such rallies cannot be held in Madhya Pradesh? There can't be such contradicting legislation in one country," he added.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the HC had restricted physical public meetings irrespective of its size, if there is a possibility of the virtual election campaign. The court had restrained district magistrates from issuing permission in 9 districts which include Gwalior, Guna, Morena, Bhind, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Vidisha.

HC orders FIR against Kamal Nath, Tomar

The High Court has also ordered an FIR against Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and former MP CM Kamal Nath for alleged breach of COVID protocol at their election meetings earlier this month. The High Court had noted that in a clash between the right to campaigning and right to health and life, it is the latter that should be prioritized.

Polling for the vacant 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 3 while the results are slated to be declared on November 10. At present, the BJP holds the majority with 107 MLAs in the 230-member assembly while the Congress holds 88 seats. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 BSP MLAs and one from the Samajwadi Party as well in the Assembly.

