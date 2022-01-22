EC Revises Guidelines For 2022 Elections; Ban On Physical Rallies Extended Till Jan 31

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a significant development, the Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, 2022. According to the revised order of the EC, no roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally, and procession shall be allowed till the end of January.
On the other hand, relaxations for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 has been permitted from January 28, and for Phase 2 from February 1. The number of persons allowed in door-to-door campaigning has also been increased from 5 to 10.
Earlier today, the EC had held a series of virtual meets to decide whether the ban imposed by it on physical rallies and roadshows should continue. During the meeting, inputs were sought from the Union Health Ministry, experts, the five poll-bound states and respective state chief electoral officers, official sources said.
While announcing the dates for assembly elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur on January 8, the EC had imposed a total ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, till January 15, which was later extended till January 22. Here are its latest guidelines as per the January 22 order.
Polling in Uttar Pradesh's 403 constituencies will take place in seven phases starting February 10. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Punjab with 117 constituencies will vote in a single phase on February 20. Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies and Goa with 40 constituencies will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes for all assembly seats in the five states will be held on March 10.