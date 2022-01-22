EC Revises Guidelines For 2022 Elections; Ban On Physical Rallies Extended Till Jan 31

In a significant development, the Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, 2022. According to the revised order of the EC, no roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally, and procession shall be allowed till the end of January.

On the other hand, relaxations for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 has been permitted from January 28, and for Phase 2 from February 1. The number of persons allowed in door-to-door campaigning has also been increased from 5 to 10.

Earlier today, the EC had held a series of virtual meets to decide whether the ban imposed by it on physical rallies and roadshows should continue. During the meeting, inputs were sought from the Union Health Ministry, experts, the five poll-bound states and respective state chief electoral officers, official sources said.

EC's revised guidelines for Elections 2022

While announcing the dates for assembly elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur on January 8, the EC had imposed a total ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, till January 15, which was later extended till January 22. Here are its latest guidelines as per the January 22 order.

No roadshow, Padyatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till January 31, 2022.

Since contesting candidates for Phase 1 elections will be finalised on January 27, 2022, Commission has decided to allow physical public meetings of Political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 persons or 50% of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, from January 28, 2022 till February 8 2022.

Since contesting candidates for Phase 2 elections will be finalised on January 31 2022, Commission has decided to allow physical public meetings of Political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 persons or 50% of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, from February 1, 2022 till February 12, 2022.

Commission has also enhanced the limit for door to door campaign. Instead of 5 persons, now 10 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door to door campaign. Other instructions on door to door campaign will continue.

Commission has already granted relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed.

Commission has also allowed video vans for publicity with usual COVID restrictions at designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 viewers or 50% of the capacity or the limit prescribed by SDMA.

Political parties and contesting candidates shall ensure the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour & guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh's 403 constituencies will take place in seven phases starting February 10. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Punjab with 117 constituencies will vote in a single phase on February 20. Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies and Goa with 40 constituencies will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes for all assembly seats in the five states will be held on March 10.