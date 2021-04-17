EC Says Record-high Bribes Worth 1000cr Seized In 2021 Polls; Just TN & Bengal Make Up 75%

A record-breaking jump of more than Rs 1,000 crore seizure of illegal inducements to voters, such as liquor and cash, has been documented from some seats till now in the report released by EC on Friday. The report is a "progressive" one that will get updated as the voting procedure continues. The maximum amount has been seized from Tamil Nadu of Rs 446.28 crore followed by West Bengal (Rs 300.11 crore) where the elections are currently going on.

The panel overlooking elections in the country called this record a "historic milestone" that has been never achieved before in any simultaneously-held assembly electoral process. Recently, elections in Assam, Kerala, the Union Territory of Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu took place. The Election Commission conducted multiple reviews for this report.

The Election commission stated that there was a strategy formed for the seizure of the illegal activity.

"The stupendous increase in seizure figures is because of better preparedness and multi-pronged strategy of the Commission. The Commission operated exhaustive reviews at several levels which included review meetings with enforcement agencies of the state/UT and central agencies," added Election Commission in a statement. The report involves details from Income Tax Department, the Customs and GST directorates, and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

By-Poll seizure

Constituencies having by-poll elections at the same time witnessed the additional seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, and other freebies of â‚¹ 10.84 crores. The total amount is 1001.44 crore in 2021 while in 2016 it was 225.77 crore in these five assemblies. Apart from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, Assam recorded Rs 122.35 crore, Kerala with Rs 84.91 crore, Puducherry recorded Rs 36.95 crore.

West Bengal Elections

The elections are underway in West Bengal with a fifth and biggest phase of voting that is going on today. More three phases of polling are still left in the state. The Election Commission had recently banned CM Mamata Banerjee to campaign for 48 hours due to her inciteful public address, actions against several leaders have also been taken. Moreover considering COVID-19 situation in the country, EC has also changed the timings of campaigning in West Bengal.