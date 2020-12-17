EC Seeks Action On 3 IAS Officers Over CBDT Dossier Alleging cash Deals During MP Election

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered the Madhya Pradesh chief election officer to lodge a criminal case with the Economic Offences Wing against 3 IPS officers for their alleged role in the use of black money during the 2019 state assembly elections. The 3 IPS officer include Sushobhan Banerjee, Sanjay Mane and V Madhu Kumar. These orders by the EC came after Income Tax department raided Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's close aide Pratik Josi.

Madhya Pradesh: EC orders action against IPS officer

The EC has now asked the Union Home Secretary to initiate appropriate departmental action against the IPS officers and has also asked Madhya Pradesh chief secretary to undertake a similar action against the state police officer Arun Mishra. An EC official said that the Commission has found actionable evidence regarding the use of black money.

When Income Tax department raided Pratik Joshi, it was found that IPS Benrjee had allegedly received Rs 25 lakh from Joshi, who was known to be a close associate of an alleged power broker. After the raid, the IT department allegedly found out that Pratik Joshi and the alleged power broker were purportedly in touch with Kamal Nath's aide and former officer on special duty Pravin Kakkar who is under investigation by the Income Tax department.

In the dossier, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) claimed that the 3 IPS officers posted in Madhya Pradesh, including one SPS officer, relatives and associates of Nath are involved in sending the money to the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. CBDT also informed that Mane received Rs 30 lakh, Mishra 7.5 crore and Kumar got over 13 crores.

