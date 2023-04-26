EC Should Come Clear On Holding Of Assembly Polls In J-K: JKPC

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) on Wednesday said the Election Commission should come clear on the issue of holding assembly polls in the Union Territory.

JKPC vice president and media head Basharat Bukhari asked if the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is conducive for conducting panchayat polls later this year and parliamentary elections next year, then why not hold assembly elections.

Referring to an interview of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Pole to a Jammu-based local daily, Bukhari said the CEO talked about panchayat and urban local body elections as well as parliamentary polls, but did not mention anything about assembly elections.

"Whatever he (Pole) said, was it on the directions of the EC (Election Commission)? When the CEO says something, we understand that the EC has given its nod to that. When he talked about parliamentary elections, why not about the assembly polls," the JKPC leader said at a press conference.

He said the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have a right to ask whether the EC has decided that it will not hold assembly elections.

"Earlier, the EC said the polls depend on weather and situation. The weather has improved now. Is the situation conducive for polls, this obviously, the government will tell them. The home minister (Amit Shah) has said the ministry will submit a report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir whenever the EC asks it to. Shah also said the situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir and it is better now," Bukhari said.

He said if the EC has sought a report from the home ministry over the conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, then "we should know what was the response of the government as the issue pertains to us". "If the EC has not asked for the report yet, then why has it not?" he asked.

"If they have decided they will not hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, then they should tell us and the people will see to it. Things should be clear. But, the credibility of the EC is on stake if they say the situation is conducive for parliamentary or panchayat elections, but, not for assembly elections," Bukhari said.