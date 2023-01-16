EC Starts Discussion With Parties Over Remote Voting Machines

Amid decision by various opposition parties to oppose the Election Commission's proposal to introduce the remote voting machine for migrant workers, the poll panel on Monday began a discussion with parties on the politically sensitive subject.

After remarks by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the poll watchdog will demonstrate to the representatives of political parties the remote electronic voting machine (RVM).

It has invited representatives of eight national, and 57 recognised state parties for a demonstration here. EC has maintained that the RVM, developed by the public sector undertaking Electronics Corporation of India, will be a stand alone device not connected to the internet in any way.

The initiative, if implemented, can lead to a "social transformation" for migrants, the EC had said last month.

Each machine can handle upto 72 constituencies, allowing migrant voters to cast their votes from a remote polling booth.

Parties were also asked to give in writing their views by the end of January on issues such as changes required on the law to allow use of RVM.

Most of the Opposition parties have decided to oppose the Election Commission's proposal on remote electronic voting machines (RVM). Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had on Sunday said the proposal is "sketchy" and not "concrete".

He made the remarks after a meeting of Opposition parties facilitated by the Congress that was attended by leaders of the JD(U), Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), National Conference, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Indian Union Muslim League, as well as Independent Rajya Sabha MP and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

