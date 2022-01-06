ECI & Top Health Ministry Officials Meet; Discuss COVID-19 Management Ahead Of Polls

Considering the COVID situation in the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and top officials of the health ministry on Thursday, January 6, held a review meeting ahead of the Assembly polls of five states. AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava, and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also participated in the meeting.

According to sources, a complete review of the current COVID situation in India was done during the meeting. To further ensure all necessary safety measures are taken during the elections, inputs of medical experts were taken. It was also learnt that there was a discussion on making it mandatory for voters and staff to be completely vaccinated. The Union Home Secretary held discussions on the law and order situation in poll-bound states ahead of polls.

Union Health Secretary meets poll officials to discuss COVID management during polls

On December 27, 2021, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and poll officials held a meeting and discussed the safety steps necessary to be taken to conduct polls amid the emergence of the Omicron COVID variant. During the meeting, the officials also sought a detailed report on updating COVID protocol for poll campaigning, polling days, and dates of counting amid the new Coronavirus threat.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates of Goa, Punjab, and Uttarakhand soon. The Manipur legislative assembly election will end on different dates in March and the Uttar Pradesh election will end in May.

Earlier on December 30, speaking of treatment for the Omicron variant, Dr Balram Bhargava had said that the treatment guidelines for earlier variants and currently circulating strains will remain the same. Stating that the majority of Indians have received either of the two doses, the ICMR chief said, "Some vaccinated individuals had a prior symptomatic infection and some had asymptomatic infection."

COVID situation in India

India on Thursday, January 6, reported 90,928 fresh Coronavirus infections with 19,206 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infections, active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.42%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID recovery rate stands at 97.81%. To date, the country has administered 1,48,72,64,955 COVID vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI, Unsplash