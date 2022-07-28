ECI Announces Advance Registration For 17+ Youths To Enroll Their Name In Voter's List

In a bid to enhance the participation of youth in the country's electoral process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, July 28, announced that youths above 17 years of age can now apply in advance for having their names enrolled on the voter’s list against the earlier pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of18 years on 1st January of a year.

In addition to that, the ECI has also added three more qualifying dates for the youth to file their advance applications with reference to three subsequent qualifying dates i.e. 01st April, 01st July and 01st October and not just the earlier 1st January.

"ECI led by Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Shri Anup Chandra Pandey have directed the CEOs/EROs/AEROs of all States to work out tech-enabled solutions such that the youth are facilitated to file their advance applications," ECI said in a press release on Thursday.

Youngsters above 17 years of age can now apply in advance for having their names enrolled in Voter’s list and not necessarily have to await the pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of 18 years on 1st January of a year: ECI pic.twitter.com/DhAi7NN1Zo — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Advance application facility to 17+ year youths

According to the ECI's current policy, electoral rolls were revised with the upcoming year's first January as the qualifying date in all States and UTs later each year (typically in the last quarter of a year), allowing for the final publication of the electoral rolls to take place in the first week of January of the succeeding year. Due to the need to wait until the Special Summary Revision of the following year in order to enrol, many young people who turned 18 after January 1 were prevented from voting in the interim elections.

Referring to the addition of three more qualifying dates for the youths, ECI said, "The Electoral Roll will be updated every quarter and eligible youngsters can be registered in the next quarter of the year in which he/she has attained the qualifying age of 18 years. After getting registered, he/she will be issued an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC). For the current round of annual revision of the electoral roll, 2023, any citizen attaining the age of 18 years by April 1, July 1 and October 1 of 2023 can also submit an advance application for registration as a voter from the date of draft publication of electoral roll."

The Election Commission of India announced that the newly modified forms will come into force on the 1st of August, 2022. It is pertinent to mention that ECI has also introduced form 6-B for collecting Aadhaar number of existing electors. However, no application for inclusion of name in electoral roll shall be denied and no entries in electoral roll shall be deleted for the inability of an individual to furnish or intimate Aadhaar number, ECI stated in a press release.