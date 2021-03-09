ECI Removes West Bengal Senior Cop From Election Process After Wife Gets Trinamool Ticket

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday removed Superintendent of Police of Howrah (Rural) Soumya Roy from the Bengal poll process after his wife received a ticket from the ruling Trinamool Congress for the assembly elections ensuing in West Bengal.

Roy's wife, actress Lovely Maitra, was nominated by TMC for the Sonapur Dakshin seat in the South 24 Parganas district. As per the EC rules, none of the family members of a candidate can be involved in the election process.

Shortly after Maitra was named as the TMC candidate for the Sonapur Dakshin seat, Opposition political parties raised questions about her husband continuing as the SP of Howrah (Rural).

West Bengal Assembly polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29 with the counting of votes on May 2. Bengal elections will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29.

The Opposition BJP is gearing for a tough battle in the poll-bound state - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. In several rallies in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the saffron party will make the government in Bengal with more than 200 seats in the state. However, his counterpart in West Bengal Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.