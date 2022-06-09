Last Updated:

ECI To Announce Presidential Election Date Today As President Kovind's Term Ends In July

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the schedule for the polls of the next President of India today (June 9) at 3 p.m.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the schedule for the next Presidential polls. According to a notice released by the ECI, a press conference will be held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan at 3 pm today (June 9) and COVID-19 protocols need to be followed.

ECI to announce Presidential Election date 

President Ramnath Kovind is the 14th President of India and he will complete his tenure on July 24, 2022. He has been serving as the President since July 14, 2017. President Kovind has visited over 28 countries in the capacity of state visits. Notably, he has received highest state honours from six countries. According to Article 62 of the Constitution, a President needs to be elected before the completion of the incumbent's term. The next presidential election will be the 17th in the nation's history.

The President of India is elected by the members of the electoral college comprising both houses of the Parliament of India, which are - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The legislative assemblies of each of the Indian states and Union territories will also take part in the voting process.

It is pertinent to mention that along with the President, a new Vice President of India will also be chosen. 

(Image: PTI)

