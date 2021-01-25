ECI To Launch Digital Voter-ID E-EPIC: How To Download? Here's All You Need To Know

On the occasion of 11th National Voter's Day, the Election Commission of India is all set to launch e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme. The e-EPIC is a non-editable secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC (approx. 250 KB) which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer.

READ | Assam Polls: Election Commission Officers To Hold Series Of Meetings In 3-day State Visit

A voter can thus store the card on his mobile, upload it on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it. This is in addition to physical IDs known as PVC EPIC being issued for fresh registration. The e-EPIC will also have a secured QR code with the serial number, part number, date of poll, etc along with the image of the voter for identification. The digitisation of voter-ID card comes ahead of five states' assembly elections- Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

READ | Election Commission May Increase Security Personnel In Bengal To Hold Assembly Polls Peacefully

The e-EPIC initiative would be launched in two phases:-

First phase- It will start from From January 25 to 31. Only new voters can apply for the voter-ID card and register their mobile numbers in Form-6 to download the e-EPIC by authenticating their mobile number. The mobile numbers should be unique and not be previously registered.

Second phase- It will start from February 1 and will be open for the general voters. People who have given their mobile numbers (linked one) they can also download their e-EPIC.

How to download digital voter ID cards:

e-EPIC can be downloaded through this online link- https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ https://nvsp.in/.

The download facility will be available from 11.14 am onwards on January 25.

READ | Election Commission To Launch Digital Voter-ID E-EPIC On National Voter's Day

Benefits of e-EPIC

The e-EPIC is beneficial to the citizens as it is an alternate and faster mode of obtaining an Electoral Photo Identity Card in a digital format and is equally valid as a proof of document for voter identification. The e-EPIC can be printed at the convenience of the voter and can bring as proof during polling without having to wait for the physical card to be delivered to the voter.

READ | 10.61 Lakh New Voters Added To Electoral List In Rajasthan: State Election Commission

(With ANI Inputs)