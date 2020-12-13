ECI To Revise Expenditure Limit Of Candidates; Seeks Suggestions From Political Parties

The Election Commission of India's expenditure limit committee has sought suggestions from recognised national and state political parties on expenditure limit of a candidate for upcoming elections. The last date to submit the suggestions to the expenditure committee is December 31. While speaking to ANI, Election Commission official informed that a committee has been set up to examine the expenditure limit of the candidate contesting the election.

ECI official told ANI, "It was discussed in the committee that the inputs of all the stakeholders would be taken. They have been requested to give their decision by December 31. There was only ad-hoc revision of 10pc following the ongoing pandemic. It was done with an immediate effect in Bihar during the state assembly elections last month."

ECI seeks suggestions from political parties

Speaking further about the newly formed ECI expenditure committee, the official said that the committee will have to submit its report within 3 months i.e by March. He also mentioned that this process will be streamlined for both Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections. The committee constituted in October comprised of Harish Kumar, ex IRS and DG (Investigation), and Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General and DG (Expenditure).

Outing more details about the decisions taken by the Election Commission committee, the official informed that ECI has now limited the campaign expenses per candidate in the assembly election to a maximum limit of Rs 28 Lakh. This amount of 28 lakh would also include the expenses of public meetings, rallies, advertisements, posters, vehicle banners and advertisement as well.

Earlier in 2014, the expenditure limit for the candidates running in elections was last revised. But, for two states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the expenditure limit was later increased in 2018. The letter regarding suggestions for expenditure limit was sent to all state and national political parties on December 7.

(With ANI inputs)