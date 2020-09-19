ECI To Set Up National Database To Track Status Of Ex-gratia Payments

In order to make sure that the ex-gratia payments reach the kin of those who got injured or lost their lives while polling or poll-related duty, the Election commission of India (ECI) is planning to set up a national-level database. Further, to make sure that the payments are not delayed, the ECI has directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states to track all such claims.

"ECI is looking to set up a national database to track settlements of the ex-gratia payments for those who lose their lives or get injured while performing election-related duty," sources from ECI told ANI.

This development comes after slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Ramesh Kumar’s wife, Pramila Devi, recently received a compensation of Rs 20 lakh from the Election Commission (EC) after 18 years. Kumar had succumbed to injuries following a terrorist attack in 2002, during the Jammu and Kashmir elections,

READ: Govt's decision on FDI in defence to enhance self-reliance in sector: Union Min Goyal

Pramila Devi had written an email to Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora on August 10. She informed him about not receiving any response from J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer, despite repeated reminders regarding the compensation for over 18 years.

However, on August 26, Commissioner Arora replied to Devi’s mail after processing the compensation. In 2002, Devi has originally entitled to Rs. 5 lakh. However, based on the “extenuating circumstances” of the case, Arora transferred 20 lakh to her account in 2020. Currently, the families of CRPF jawans slain in similar cases receive a compensation of 10 lakh (through cheques).

Furthermore, according to sources, the Election Commission had then directed state CEOs to keenly check whether any such cases were still pending in their respective jurisdictions.

READ: 97 people died while travelling on Shramik Special trains: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

READ: MSHRC recommends steps to safeguard specially-abled children in Maharashtra from COVID-19

(with inputs from ANI)