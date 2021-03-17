ECI's Expenditure Monitoring Process Makes Record Rs 331 Cr Seizure In Poll-bound States

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a huge push ordered a curb on the menace of money power during ongoing elections in poll-bound states ahead of assembly elections in - Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & the UT of Puducherry. A total of Rs 331 crore worth of seizures has been made in the Expenditure Monitoring Process in the ongoing Assembly Election, 2021.

According to the reports, 2021's seizures surpassed the total seizures that were made in the 2016 Assembly Elections to these States/UT. A total of Rs 225.77 crore seizures were made in the same states during the 2016 Assembly Elections.

Details of record seizures already done so far as of March 16, 2021, compared to the total of Rs 225.77 crore in AE 2016 mentioned in the below table.

5 Special Expenditure Observers

In the upcoming assembly election, ECI has deployed 295 Expenditure Observers for effective monitoring to curb black money to Legislative Assemblies of poll-bound states. The EC has also appointed five Special Expenditure Observers:

Ms. Madhu Mahajan, ex-IRS (IT), 1982 batch

Tamil Nadu & UT of Puducherry- Sh. B. R Balakrishnan, ex-IRS(IT), 1983 batch

West Bengal- Sri B.Murali Kumar, ex-IRS, 1983 batch

Assam- Ms Neena Nigam, ex-IRS, 1983 batch

Kerala- Sri Pushpinder Singh Puniha, ex-IRS, 1985 batch

According to ECI, these officers have an impeccable track record and formidable domain expertise, as they will be deputed for more effective election expenditure monitoring. After the due assessment, 259 Assembly Constituencies have been marked as Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies for the more focussed vigilance.

Enforcement Agencies meetings

The Commission has called for various meetings with senior officials of Enforcement Agencies of poll-bound States and UT over expenditure monitoring. Commission also sought a meeting of Revenue Secretary, Chairman CBDT, Chairman CBIC and Director FIU-Ind on March 2, 2021, seeking the importance of central enforcement agencies in the election expenditure monitoring process.

According to the ECI's model code of conduct, distributing cash and gifts during the electoral process is not permitted e.g., distribution of money, liquor, or any other item disbursed and given to the electors with the intent to influence them. This expenditure comes under the definition of “bribery” which is an offence both under 171B of IPC and under the R.P. Act, 1951. The expenditure on such items is illegal. The seizure figures might rise further with the drive for curbing inducements.

