Eco And Film Tourism To Get Spotlight At G20 Summit In Srinagar On May 22-24

The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) is all set to host the third G20 on Tourism Working Group meeting from May 22-24 in Srinagar amid heightened security. As many as 60 delegates and 20 journalists from different countries will visit the G20 summit (Group of 20) at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). This will be the first such international meeting in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. As for the Working Group meeting, the first one was held on tourism in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch in February, and the second one in West Bengal's Siliguri in April.

Srinagar gears up for film tourism and eco-tourism

The three-day event also involves film tourism and ecotourism on the sidelines which will witness several key figures and personalities visit Srinagar. Actor Ram Charan, for example, will brace the city for the 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' scheduled for May 22 and 23 which focuses on strategies to promote film tourism. Arvind Singh, Secretary, the Ministry of Tourism, revealed in a press conference on May 19 that a draft 'National Strategy on Film Tourism' will be unveiled to provide a roadmap for harnessing the role of films in promoting tourist destinations.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Chief Coordinator of G20, revealed that apart from J&K, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will also participate in the film tourism and share how single window approvals are proving helpful. "This G20 meeting will help in the revival of tourism in the valley. This will be the most significant meeting which will be held in J&K," he said at a press conference in Srinagar on Sunday.

While speaking to Republic TV, Shringla said that the focus will be on eco and film tourism and that as many as 2 crore tourists are expected in J&K, according to the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory. Talking about the venue, Shringla said, "This place not only has scenic beauty but also (has) urban and heritage features." He also said that the hotels and accommodations for the guests are suitably located and that the number of tourists will increase over time. The visiting delegates are scheduled to visit Pari Mahal, Chesmashai and Mughal gardens, besides taking a walk on the renovated Polo View Market before leaving the Kashmir Valley.

As for ecotourism, the Ministry of Tourism has planned a meeting on 'Ecotourism as a vehicle to achieve Sustainable Development Goal' which will explore effective strategies, best practices, and synergy between the public and private sectors to accelerate efforts towards sustainable development goals. Besides, presentations will be given by experts and representatives from wildlife organizations, and industry associations.