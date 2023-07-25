Economic Offences Wing Questions Aditya Thackeray's Aide In BMC Covid Centre Scam Case

The Economic Offences Wing quizzed Suraj Chavan, the key aide of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA and ex-cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray in the alleged Rs 4,000 crore Covid Centre scam in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. An FIR was registered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan Police station in August 2022 on the complaint of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya following which this case was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police in October 2022.

EOW had arrested two associates of Sanjay Raut's close Aide Sujit Patkar, Rajeev Salunkhe alias Raju Salunkhe and Sunil Kadam in the alleged Covid Centre scam in the past under 420, 406, 465, 467, 468, 471, 304 (A) sections of IPC.

Reacting over the same, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said, “We all know how funds were looted in BMC during COVID. In the CAG report, it's mentioned how the plot worth 3 crores was bought for 350 crores and then they went court to get more money, this was allowed by the then govt in power. They turned a blind eye and allowed the loot in BMC. This is just the trailer, a picture of scams by MVA is yet awaited.”

Recently, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out raids at 15 locations, including at the residences of Sujit Patkar, IAS Officer Sanjiv Jaiswal, and close aide of Aditya Thackeray Suraj Chavan. Following this, ED seized several incriminating documents and gold jewellery from Suraj Chavan, Sanjiv Jaiswal, and the owner of the Lifeline hospital Sujit Patkar.

The Enforcement Directorate also interrogated Lifeline Hospital Sujit Patkar and Dr Kishore Bisure who were incharge of Covid Field hospital in Dahisar for allegedly providing fake bills of medical equipment and medicines. According to ED, the scam of Lifeline Hospital is around 32 cr.

According to sources, investigation had revealed that BMC had taken contract for 42 ICU units (with 420 beds) and 1176 staff including doctors, nurses and ward boys. The contract was also floated for 80 units of 50 beds each and required around 5520 staff including doctors and paramedics. Lifeline Hospital won the contract for 10 ICU beds and 951 other beds for Worli and Dahisar. However, an investigation found that the manpower on the day of bidding was only 18 people, out of which 6-7 were doctors, and one was a partner of the firm.

According to an investigation by ED, when the firm paid a bill of Rs 32 crore to BMC, it showed a profit of Rs 12 crore, out of which it paid a tax of Rs 1 crore. However, it is suspected that the entry made was bogus and the profit was around Rs 20 crore.

As per ED claims, they were able to trace the money trail in the Lifeline Hospital scam. A source said, "Approx 22 crores were laundered by Patkar, and his partners and the funds were transferred in shell companies and some amounts of cash were initially utilized in opening medical shops.”

ED, during the raids at Suraj Chavan’s residence, recovered several incriminating documents that indicated that Chavan was allegedly involved in allotting the contracts to inexperienced contractors. A Mumbai Police official said "We have got several Incriminating documents related to the Covid Centre scam for which Chavan was summoned. Chavan was been accused of providing contracts during Covid, We are verifying the facts we have already questioned several contractors in the case, will initiate actions as the case proceeds.”