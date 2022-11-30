ED Arrests Amit Arora In Liquor Scam Case; Expected To Be Produced In Court Today

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Amit Arora in connection with the Liquor scam case on Wednesday, the sixth arrest in the case. He is expected to be produced by ED in a special court in Delhi to seek his custody for further questioning in the Liquor scam case.

Notably, Arora, whose name is mentioned as accused in the chargesheet of both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED in the Liquor Gate, was raided by the latter a week back. He is also the Director of 13 companies along with Buddy Retail, which operates in two Liquor zones in Delhi, the Airport zone and the 30 Zone. The agency’s move also comes days after CBI filed the chargesheet in the case before a court in the national capital.

Amit Arora named as accused in ED and CBI chargesheet

Buddy Retail’s Director Amit Arora’s name is mentioned in the chargesheet of both the central agencies in the Liquor policy case - CBI and ED along with the names of Dinesh Arora, another director of Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd. Other accused named are Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the then Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar.

Significantly, this is the sixth arrest in this case. The agency has searched 169 locations in the case, filed after taking cognisance of an FIR filed by the CBI on Delhi LG Saxena’s recommendation.

Liquor scam case: Inquiry based on Delhi CS’s report

The Liquor scam case came to light after Delhi Chief Secretary July 2022 filed a report with violations of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, following which a CBI inquiry was recommended, officials said.

The CBI too had filed its charge sheet in the case earlier this week. Both CBI, and ED have accused the Kejriwal-led GNCTD of providing undue favours to liquor licence holders, wherein the licence fee was waived or reduced. The benefits gained by the licensees were allegedly routed to government officials. The accounting entries were also allegedly placed to evade detection.