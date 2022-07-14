ED Arrests Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, Initiates Probe Into Illegal Phone Tapping

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested former National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping and the snooping case of employees of the stock exchange, after getting the nod for a probe by the court. She has been sent to four days ED remand.

This development comes after the federal agency filed a money laundering case against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and ex-NSE top officials Chitra and Ravi Narain under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, a week after the CBI booked them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had alleged that Ramkrishna and Narain had roped in a firm founded by retired Mumbai top cop Pandey to snoop on NSE employees by illegally intercepting their phone calls.

The CBI and ED have named Pandey, his Delhi-based firm iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, NSE's former MD and CEOs Ramkrishna and Narain, executive vice president Ravi Varanasi and head (premises) Mahesh Haldipur, among others, in their respective complaints.

The alleged irregularities of secret surveillance were found by the ED and were reported to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which asked the CBI to investigate the charges, officials said.

Telephone interceptions are illegal in India and can only be done by state agencies. CBI alleged that no permission for this activity was taken from the authority concerned as mentioned under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act.

Snooping coincides with NSE co-location scam

Interestingly, the alleged snooping coincides with the NSE co-location scam case that took place between 2009 and 2017. Sources privy to the development claimed that that the alleged call recording was stopped when the co-location scam broke out. The machine used for the alleged recording was disposed of by the NSE in e-waste, sources said.

In March 2001, Pandey resigned from police service to run iSEC Services but his resignation was not accepted and he returned to police service relinquishing as the company's director in May 2006. The charge of the company was taken by his son and mother. He recently retired from the police service.

(With agency inputs)