ED Arrests Jharkhand's Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal In Money Laundering case

In a money laundering case, Jharkhand's Mining Secretary, IAS officer Pooja Singhal was arrested on Wednesday, Singhal's arrest was initiated after 7 hours of interrogation earlier in the day. She was also interrogated the day before, for over 9 hours by the Enforcement Directorate about the 5-year-old case, which pertains to the alleged diversion of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds worth Rs 18.6 crore.

On May 6, the ED raided properties linked to Singhal and her family members in connection with the case. On the said date, the IAS' Chartered Accountant (CA) Suman Kumar's residence was also raided. In the raid, over Rs 19.31 crore of cash was recovered. Also, recovered were a few incriminating documents. A day after the recovery, on May 7, Kumar, who also used to work for Singhal's husband Abhishek Jha, was arrested and sent to five days of ED custody.

What is the case involving Pooja Singhal?

Singhal, Jha, and Kumar came on the ED radar during the course of investigation in a money laundering case in which Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, was arrested by the probe agency on June 17, 2020 from West Bengal.The ED started investigation against Sinha after he was booked by the vigilance bureau for allegedly defrauding public money and investing it in his own name and in the names of his family members while working as junior engineer from April 1, 2008 to March 21, 2011. The ED stated that the money was earmarked for the execution of government projects under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) in Khunti district, the agency had earlier said.

Sinha claimed before the ED that "he paid five per cent commission (out of the defrauded funds) to the district administration." During the period, the ED had alleged that charges of "irregularities" were made against Singhal while she served as the deputy commissioner/district magistrate of Chatra, Khunti and Palamu between 2007 and 2013. Meanwhile, the central agency is probing CA Suman Kumar's links with the IAS officer and her husband.

The agency had also claimed, in a remand note presented to the court for Kumar, that Singhal and her husband allegedly received "huge" cash deposits amounting to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore, which is over and above her salary in their accounts, during the period she faced charges of irregularities while being posted as the DM of various districts in the state. The federal agency also told a special PMLA court in Ranchi that the IAS officer allegedly transferred Rs 16.57 lakh from her "personal account" to those controlled or owned by her CA Kumar.