ED Arrests Rosary Education Group Partner For Fraudulently Obtaining Loans; Gets Remand

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Rosary Education Group partner Vinay Vivek Aranha in a case linked to fraudulently obtaining loans. He has been sent to ED's custody till March 20.

According to the anti-money-laundering agency, Vinay secured multiple loans worth Rs 46 crore from Cosmos Cooperative Bank, Pune, by submitting forged property documents as a mortgage with the bank. He later redirected "the loans from the stated purposes and utilized the same for his extravagant lifestyle causing a loss of Rs 45 Crore to Cosmos Bank."

A probe was initiated by ED on basis of an FIR registered by Pune Police on the complaint of Cosmos Bank's official. The complainant alleged that Vinay Aranha and Vivek Anthony Aranha had obtained a loan of Rs 20.44 Crore by submitting fake documents about the property.

Details of the case

During the probe, ED found that Vinay was a key person of the Rosary Education Society and had availed seven loans worth Rs 46 crore for the refurbishment and redevelopment of schools.

"However, instead of using these loan amounts, in connivance with his friends & associates, he transferred an amount of Rs 21 Crore to M/s Paramount Infrastructure, Shabbir Patanwala, Ashwin Kamat and M/s Deepti Enterprises. The amount so deposited was not used for the stated purposes, but was soon withdrawn in cash and handed over to Vinay Aranha as per his directions," ED said.

The agency said that out of the total loan amount Rs 17.66 crore was withdrawn in cash and has been spent on undocumented expenditures.

"He made large payments to celebrities to host gala events (in the name of Vinay Aranha foundation) for self-aggrandizement and also purchased luxury cars," ED said adding that during the probe the accused was non-cooperative and did not respond to multiple summonses.