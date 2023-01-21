ED Arrests TMC Youth Leader Kuntal Ghosh After 24-hr Grilling In Teacher Recruitment Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, January 21, arrested Trinamool Congress Youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh after 24 hours of grilling in connection with a teacher recruitment scam. Republic has learnt through sources that important documents related to the West Bengal Education Department were recovered from Ghosh's residence along with the admit cards of the candidates.

On Friday, the central agency raided the residences of TMC leaders - Shantanu Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh who have been accused of acting as middlemen in the case. Notably, this came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned the close aide of TMC leader Manik Bhattacharya--Tapas Mondal in connection with the West Bengal SSC scam. During the interrogation, Mondal named Kuntal Ghosh as one of those who raised money from the job-seekers. Mondal also mentioned Shantanu Banerjee's name in the alleged scam of teacher recruitment through Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

Notably, there are allegations against Kuntal Ghosh of taking Rs 19 crore from 325 people who had come for the job. Earlier, the CBI interrogated him on Wednesday and Thursday and on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate grilled him in the TET scam. When the ED questioned him on the recovery of the Education Department's papers, Ghosh was unable to answer. Following this, the central agency arrested the TMC on early Saturday morning.

When Republic confronted the TMC leader about the recovery of the Education Department's papers from his residence, Ghosh said that even he was also unaware of how those papers came to his residence.