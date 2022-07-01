ED Asks Delhi Police For FIRs And Documents Related To Alt News Co-founder Zubair

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked for copies of the First Information Reports (FIRs) and other documents related to Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website AltNews, from the Delhi Police.

According to the sources privy to the development, the anti-money laundering agency has not registered a case as yet. The agency will take a decision after examing the documents.

Zubair was arrested on Monday for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus through an "objectionable" tweet he shared in 2018. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings), according to police.

Delhi HC issues notice to police

Zubair on Friday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his police remand in the case related to alleged 2018 objectionable. On the petition of the Alt news co-founder, the HC issued notice to the Delhi police. The matter has been further listed for hearing on July 27.

During the hearing, Zubair's counsel Advocate Vrinda Grover said that her party is challenging the legality and propriety of the remand order. "The appropriate party is special cell Intelligence Fusion Strategic Operation," she said,

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, said that cops are not acting in a partisan manner. He also stated that in the present case, there is not only one tweet but many "such tweets".

Zubair was sent to one-day police custody on Tuesday after his arrest. After being produced on expiry of his police custody, his custody was extended by another four days (until Saturday) by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria. He would be produced on July 2 upon the expiry of the four-day police remand.