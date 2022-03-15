ED attaches assets of Odisha officer couple in disproportionate assets-linked money laundering case

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Assets worth Rs 3.94 crore of an Odisha administrative services officers couple have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said on Tuesday.

The federal agency is investigating Nalini Prusty, an Odisha financial services officer, and her husband Bijaya Ketan Sahoo, an officer of the state administrative service, in a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.05 crore.

"Nalini Prusty and Bijaya Ketan Sahoo have invested their ill-gotten income, which is over and above their known sources of income, in acquiring various landed properties and bank investments in their name and in the name of Debaki Prusty, mother of Nalini Prusty," the ED said in a statement. The agency booked them after studying a police vigilance FIR of August 2018 registered in Cuttack. PTI NES NSD NSD

