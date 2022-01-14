ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 2.07 Crores Of Ex-deputy Drug Controller Kapil Dhiman

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, January 14, attached assets worth Rs 2.07 crore of a former Deputy Drug Controller Licensing Authority Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and others in connection to a disproportionate asset case. Eight immovable properties consisting of land and building in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, Mandi, and Kullu as well as Haryana's Panchkula were the attached assets.

Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs), bank balance, and insurance policies maintained in various financial institutes or banks were some of the movable assets that were attached under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA) 2002. On the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) dated December 14, 2012, and charge sheet filed on March 7, 2018, of State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau, Solan, the ED has initiated a money-laundering investigation.

According to ED investigation, "former Deputy Drug Controller Kapil Dhiman used to take a bribe for issuing and renewing license of pharmaceutical companies and acquired movable and immovable properties out of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 2.07 crore, in his name and in the name of his family members and firm or company and projected them as untainted properties".

ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.36 crore of human trafficking kingpin

Earlier on January 5, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached the assets worth Rs 3.36 crore belonging to accused Panna Lal Mahto alias Ganjhu and others in connection to human trafficking under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Five land parcels in Ranchi’s Argora and four land parcels in Khunti, cash deposits in banks to the of Rs 17.71 lakh, and one Toyota Fortuner vehicle, were some of the attached properties.

Based on the FIR and charge sheet registered by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Jharkhand Police against Panna Lal Mahto and his accomplices, the ED had initiated the money-laundering investigation.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI