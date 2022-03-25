ED Attaches Maha MLA Pratap Sarnaik's Assets Amounting To Rs 11.35 Crore In NSEL Scam

In a key development, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik's two flats and a parcel of land in Maharashtra's Thane of Rs 11.35 crore in value have been attached by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in a case related to NSEL fraud. The money laundering probe was initiated by ED on the basis of FIR registered by the Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police in 2013 in the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) case, its Directors and key officials, 25 defaulters of NSEL and others.

In this case, accused persons hacked a criminal conspiracy to trick the investors, persuaded them to trade on the platform of NSEL's platform, created forged documents, falsified the accounts and committed criminal breach of trust in respect Rs 5,600 crore of approximately 13000 investors.

The probe conducted under PMLA disclosed that the money collected from investors was diverted by borrowers/trading members of NSEL for other purposes like an investment into real estate, repayment of outstanding debts and other activities.

The investigation further exposed that Aastha Group consisting of one of the defaulting members of NSEL has a liability of Rs 242.66 crore towards NSEL. The group had diverted Rs 21.74 crore of M/s Vihang Aastha Housing Projects LLP in the period of 2012-13. Of the Rs 21.74 crore, Rs 11.35 crore was transferred to M/s Vihang Enterprises & M/s Vihang Infrastructure Pvt. Limited, both companies are controlled by Pratap Sarnaik and his family members.

Two flats held by Pratap Naik provisionally attached under PMLA

On the basis of the money trail, two flats and a parcel of land in Thane held by Pratap Naik have been provisionally attached under PMLA, 2002.

The other remaining amount of Rs 10.50 crore stemming from Aastha Group was paid to one Yogesh Deshmukh. The amount has already been under PMLA.



Earlier in the NSEL case, assets amounting to Rs 3242.67 Crore were attached. The value of total attached assets in the case now stands at Rs. 3254.02 Crore. Further probe is underway.