ED Attaches Over Rs 10 Cr Assets Of Ex-Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab In PMLA Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday, January 3, provisionally attached properties worth Rs 10.20 crores in a money laundering case against Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray camp leader and former minister Anil Parab. According to sources, the central probe agency initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of a complaint filed by the Ministry of Environmental Forest and Climate Change against Anil Dattatray Parab.

#BREAKING | ED attaches properties of Anil Parab. Properties worth Rs 10.2 crore attached.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/U1JGes62fO — Republic (@republic) January 4, 2023

Sources said that a First Information Report (FIR) was also registered by the Dapoli Police Station for deceiving and causing loss to the Government of Maharashtra. The attached assets are in the form of land (measuring approximately 42 guntas) at Dapoli in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, valued at Rs 2.73 crore.

According to Enforcement Directorate, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation has revealed that Anil Parab in connivance with Sadanand Kadam got illegal permission from the local SDO office for the conversion of use of land from agricultural to non-agricultural purposes and constructed a resort in violation of CRZ norms.

ED releases press release

The central probe agency in its press release said, "Anil Parab in connivance with businessman Sadanand Kadam got illegal permission from local sub-divisional office for conversion of use of land from agricultural to non-agricultural purpose and constructed resort in violation of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms. Parab acquired illegal permission from the Revenue Department for the construction of a twin bungalow over a piece of land falling under CRZ-III i.e. no development zone. "

ED further asserted that after acquiring permission, Parab illegally constructed “Sai Resort NX” and with the deliberate intention to hide his identity as owner obtained the permission in the name of an earlier owner namely Vibhas Sathe from the Revenue Department by forging his signature on the application made in this regard. Parab also deliberately hid the fact that the said land falls within CRZ-III before gram panchayat and pressurized the gram panchayat to transfer the said land along with the building in his name although there was no mention of any construction in the original sale deed.”