ED Attaches Properties Of 4 Sri Lankans Accused In Ravihansi Boat Drug Seizure Case

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached the properties of four suspects in the case pertaining to the seizure of 300 kg of drugs and weaponry from Sri Lankan nationals in a boat named 'Ravihansi.'

Six immovable properties, 12 vehicles, cash, and bank deposits belonging to the accused Suresh Raj A, Satkunam, Ramesh A, and Soundararajan have been seized by the agency. The case dates back to March last year when the Indian Coast Guard intercepted a fishing boat from Sri Lanka named 'Ravihansi' near Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep, within Indian territorial waters. Later on, it was revealed that the boat was carrying a large number of contraband articles, including, 300.323 kgs of Heroin, five assault rifles, and one thousand rounds of nine mm ammunition.

The case was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kochi. An FIR and a charge sheet against apprehended Sri Lankan nationals were registered.

The ED also launched a money-laundering investigation based on the NIA's FIR. The agency also investigated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation later revealed that the drugs and arms smuggled in the Sri Lankan boat 'Ravihansi' were intended to reach Suresh, Satkunam. The investigating body further informed that the sale proceeds of the intercepted drugs were intended to be utilised for the purchase of the subsequent consignment of drugs, as well as the revival of the proscribed terrorist organisation (LTTE).

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the probe also revealed that Suresh Raj A and Satkunam were previously involved in a similar crime with the effective participation of Ramesh and Soundarajan.

"Suresh Raj A and Satkunam were convicted earlier in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. A criminal case under the schedule offence is pending against Soundarajan," said the agency.

300 Kg Heroine intercepted on Sri Lankan boat 'Ravihansi'

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted the Sri Lankan fishing vessel 'Ravihansi' in Indian waters off the coast of Vizhinjam, Kerala, on March 25, 2021, based on specific intelligence received by the Indian Coast Guard and Narcotics Control Bureau. 301 sachets of heroin were discovered hidden inside the vessel's water tank. All of the heroin packets had an image of a flying horse on them, which is a common practice used by drug trafficking organisations to brand their products.

Furthermore, investigations also indicated that a vessel had transported the Heroin and arms shipment from Chabahar Port, Iran, to the Sri Lankan fishing boat Ravihansi in the high seas near Lakshadweep.